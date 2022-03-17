Mississippi State’s season ends in NIT

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WMC) - The Bulldogs had to travel to Virginia for the first round of the NIT Wednesday night.

It was not a good road trip.

State gets down eight at the half, mounts a furious rally in the second, but loses by three -- 60-57.

Tolu Smith leads the way for the Bullies with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The Bulldogs end their season 18-16.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.