Mississippi State’s season ends in NIT

(WTOK)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WMC) - The Bulldogs had to travel to Virginia for the first round of the NIT Wednesday night.

It was not a good road trip.

State gets down eight at the half, mounts a furious rally in the second, but loses by three -- 60-57.

Tolu Smith leads the way for the Bullies with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The Bulldogs end their season 18-16.

