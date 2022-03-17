Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man beat, shot after Blind Bear altercation

Jason Bell
Jason Bell(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was beat, chased and shot after an altercation at Blind Bear on South Main.

According to the affidavit, on February 1 a man was assaulted inside the business, being knocked to the ground and stomped on.

The man fled the business and was chased by a group of suspects. One of the suspects, Jason Bell, had a handgun and shot the man three times, in the thigh, knee and back of the calf.

The report says on February 10, Bell turned himself in and admitted to his involvement in the incident, including having a gun and using it while pursuing the man.

Video surveillance from inside and outside of the business confirmed Bell’s involvement with the other suspects in assaulting and chasing the man out of Blind Bear.

Bell is charged with criminal attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

