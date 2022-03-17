Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Luck of the Irish is on our side today but First Alert to rain tomorrow morning

By Erin Thomas
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A beautiful day in store for us, with plenty of sun, but clouds increase this evening as a cold front moves in bringing showers and storms after Midnight.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High: 76 degrees. Winds: South at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 80% after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain will be likely through 1 pm tomorrow, but the rest of the day will be maint dry with a stray shower with gradually decreasing clouds. A few strong thunderstorms will be possible early Friday morning. Strong winds and hail will be possible, especially in northwest Tennessee. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s with lows near 40 on Friday. It will also be windy tomorrow with gusts up to 30 mph.

THIS WEEKEND: Temperatures will remain in the mid 60s Saturday with sunshine, but we will see temperatures jump to the lower 70s on Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the 40s this weekend.

NEXT WEEK: We will still have 70s with sunshine on Monday, but a cold front will arrive on Tuesday. This will bring strong thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening Tuesday.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

