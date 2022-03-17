Advertise with Us
Large mini-golf entertainment facility could be headed to the Bluff City

By Arianna Poindexter
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An empty field along South Germantown Road could soon be home to a multi-acre mini-golf and entertainment facility.

This comes after an application was recently submitted to the Memphis and Shelby County Land Use Control Board detailing plans for an event center that would have a full-service restaurant, bar, event space, outdoor seating and dining, outdoor patio and mini golf – similar to facilities like “Topgolf” that are placed located the country.

“It’s a great amenity for a community to have and they’re a winner all over the country in every location where they have a Topgolf facility,” said Memphis Tourism President and CEO Kevin Kane.

Kane says developers have been looking to bring something like this to the Memphis area for a while.

”It’s going to be a great amenity for the citizens of Memphis and Shelby County, but it’s also going to be a great tourism amenity for the visitors that come here,” Kane said.

According to the application, the development is listed as “Polo Grounds North Planned Development” with GBT Realty out of Brentwood, Tennessee listed as developers.

Kane says there were previous attempts to get a large mini-golf facility to the Bluff City that have failed.

However, he feels now is the right time.

”I feel pretty confident that they’re going to come,” Kane said.

The application goes before the Land Use Control Board on April 14.

Action News 5 reached out to GBT Realty, the City of Memphis and members of the Land Use Control Board for a comment-- we have not heard back.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

