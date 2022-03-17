Here’s what’s inside the March issue of Memphis Magazine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The March issue of Memphis Magazine is out now, and here’s a look at what’s inside.

Before streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime it was the era of the video store.

Memphis Magazine Writer Chris McCoy joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to talk about how Memphis’ last video store became a cultural landmark.

Check out more stories in Memphis Magazine, and watch this interview and others like it on our streaming apps on AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.