ESPN coming to Bluff City for Grizzlies vs Nets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As if you need any more proof the Memphis Grizzlies are becoming the “IT” team among national media following the NBA,

ESPN is bringing its popular NBA Countdown show to the Bluff City for the game against the Brooklyn Nets next Wednesday night.

But, it won’t be just the preview show. ESPN will have stories coming out of Memphis all during the day, mostly featuring Griz Super Star Ja Morant, whose jersey sales are through the roof worldwide, and the team-with now the second-best record in the NBA.

The Griz is truly must-see TV.

Grizzlies next play at the Atlanta Hawks Friday night.

