Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler talks food in concourse B

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you are hopping on a flight out of the new concourse B at Memphis International Airport, you might want to bring an appetite.

Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to share the best stops to grab a bite or a cocktail ahead of your next flight.

Watch their full interview now in the video player above or on our streaming apps (AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku).

Don’t forget to check out Jennifer’s stories on commercialappeal.com/food.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Peggy Jean Brown
Shelby Co restaurant owner indicted on sales tax fraud charges
la nina
Breakdown: Why a La Nina spring could mean an active spring severe weather season
Video shows a California man dying in police custody while being restrained to do a...
GRAPHIC: California man dies in police custody while restrained to draw blood
Jeremy Boyland Jr.
Missing former Tigers football player found
Fire reported on Chelsea Avenue
Fire crews battle blaze at Memphis waste management service

Latest News

Memphis takes down Boise State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Tigers win in 1st round of NCAA Tournament
Jason Bell
Man beat, shot after Blind Bear altercation
Here’s what’s inside the March issue of Memphis Magazine
Here’s what’s inside the March issue of Memphis Magazine
Here’s what’s inside the March issue of Memphis Magazine
New free virtual tutoring program targets literary
New free virtual tutoring program targets literary