Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler talks food in concourse B

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you are hopping on a flight out of the new concourse B at Memphis International Airport, you might want to bring an appetite.

Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to share the best stops to grab a bite or a cocktail ahead of your next flight.

Watch their full interview now in the video player above or on our streaming apps (AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku).

Don’t forget to check out Jennifer’s stories on commercialappeal.com/food.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.