Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bus crashes into Minnesota restaurant

Caught on camera: A bus crashes into a restaurant in Minneapolis. (SOURCE: ACADIA CAFE)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (CNN) – A restaurant in Minnesota had to close its doors after a bus drove through its windows.

The accident was caught entirely on camera.

The bus crashed into the Acadia Cafe in Minneapolis Tuesday afternoon, plowing through the coffee bar and right through the cash register.

Fortunately, the restaurant was empty and there were just two employees inside at the time. No one got hurt.

There were no reported injuries from the bus or from another car involved either.

Police are still working to figure out exactly what happened before the crash.

In the meantime, the restaurant has set up a GoFundMe to help pay its staff while they’re shut down.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peggy Jean Brown
Shelby Co restaurant owner indicted on sales tax fraud charges
la nina
Breakdown: Why a La Nina spring could mean an active spring severe weather season
Video shows a California man dying in police custody while being restrained to do a...
GRAPHIC: California man dies in police custody while restrained to draw blood
Jeremy Boyland Jr.
Missing former Tigers football player found
Fire reported on Chelsea Avenue
Fire crews battle blaze at Memphis waste management service

Latest News

Memphis takes down Boise State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Tigers win in 1st round of NCAA Tournament
Felicity Westmoreland (left), Daniel Howarth (center) and Donna Westmoreland (right) are all...
Parents, grandmother charged in death of newborn after fentanyl found in child’s blood
Jason Bell
Man beat, shot after Blind Bear altercation
FILE - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
House votes to further restrict Russian trade after invasion
Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a New York Hispanic Clergy Organization...
Cuomo says he is open to running again, despite resignation