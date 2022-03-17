Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Best Life: Building muscle memory before you take a break from the gym

By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- COVID-19 has forced many people to take time off from the gym. When you’re on a hiatus, you might be concerned about losing the progress you’ve built. But new research shows your muscles have memories.

Exercise is the key to a healthy lifestyle. But if you have to put your workouts on pause, you might worry that you’ll lose your gains. Luckily, there’s something called muscle memory!

“As long as you stay active, you’re creating muscle memory, you’re in the process of that,” explained Curtis McGee, a fitness expert.

Here’s how it works: every time you work out, you build a foundation of strength and endurance, so your muscles literally remember what they’re supposed to do.

“So, if I ran a mile, and I’m used to running a mile, and I stop running a mile for a while, and then I begin to start running a mile, there’s a chance that I will adapt to that much faster than never having run a mile,” said McGee.

A new study conducted in mice suggests you can build muscle memory no matter how long it’s been since you’ve hit the gym. Researchers found animals that participated in weighted-wheel workouts were able to add more muscle more quickly when they retrained after 12 weeks of inactivity compared to the mice that never trained.

Twelve weeks is about ten percent of a mouse’s lifespan. Scientists say this study suggests humans’ muscles should remain primed to respond to the exercises when they start again – even years later.

“All you’re doing is recalling it,” said McGee.

The bottom line? No workout is a wasted one.

If you have to take a break from the gym, you might want to up your consumption of protein. In one study, increased protein intake reduced the loss of lean body mass in athletes even when they weren’t training.

Contributors to this news report include: Julie Marks, Producer; Roque Correa, Editor.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Peggy Jean Brown
Shelby Co restaurant owner indicted on sales tax fraud charges
la nina
Breakdown: Why a La Nina spring could mean an active spring severe weather season
Video shows a California man dying in police custody while being restrained to do a...
GRAPHIC: California man dies in police custody while restrained to draw blood
Jeremy Boyland Jr.
Missing former Tigers football player found
Fire reported on Chelsea Avenue
Fire crews battle blaze at Memphis waste management service

Latest News

Best Life
Best Life: Building muscle memory before you take a break from the gym
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Best Life
Best Life: 8 superfoods to support women’s health
Doctor: ‘Stealth Omicron’ could impact Mississippi in two weeks
Doctor: ‘Stealth Omicron’ could impact Mississippi in two weeks