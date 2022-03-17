Bartlett advances in Tennessee boys high school state tournament
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WMC) - Bartlett beats Hendersonville Beech 64-59 at the Tennessee boys high school state basketball tournament in Murfreesboro.
The Panthers advance to face Kingsport Dobyns-Bennett in the Class 4A Quarterfinals Friday at 1:15 p.m.
And in Class 3A, Fayette-Ware falls to Fulton, 75-58.
The Wildcats end their season 26-6.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.