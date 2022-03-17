Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Bartlett advances in Tennessee boys high school state tournament

(wdbj7)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WMC) - Bartlett beats Hendersonville Beech 64-59 at the Tennessee boys high school state basketball tournament in Murfreesboro.

The Panthers advance to face Kingsport Dobyns-Bennett in the Class 4A Quarterfinals Friday at 1:15 p.m.

And in Class 3A, Fayette-Ware falls to Fulton, 75-58. 

The Wildcats end their season 26-6.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Peggy Jean Brown
Shelby Co restaurant owner indicted on sales tax fraud charges
Video shows a California man dying in police custody while being restrained to do a...
GRAPHIC: California man dies in police custody while restrained to draw blood
la nina
Breakdown: Why a La Nina spring could mean an active spring severe weather season
Jeremy Boyland Jr.
Missing former Tigers football player found
Fire reported on Chelsea Avenue
Fire crews battle blaze at Memphis waste management service

Latest News

Bartlett vs East High School basketball
Bartlett beats East for Regional Championship
CBHS advances to state championship in basketball
New CBHS coach Jason Motte
Former big leaguer becomes CBHS baseball coach
FedExForum requiring proof of vaccine or negative test for all games and events
FedExForum requiring proof of vaccine or negative test for all games and events