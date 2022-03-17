Bartlett advances in Tennessee boys high school state tournament

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WMC) - Bartlett beats Hendersonville Beech 64-59 at the Tennessee boys high school state basketball tournament in Murfreesboro.

The Panthers advance to face Kingsport Dobyns-Bennett in the Class 4A Quarterfinals Friday at 1:15 p.m.

And in Class 3A, Fayette-Ware falls to Fulton, 75-58.

The Wildcats end their season 26-6.

