Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

TN boys state playoffs underway

TN boys state playoffs underway
TN boys state playoffs underway(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | WAFB)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Boys State High School Basketball Tournament is underway in Murfreesboro.

Memphis Power Center Academy tips it off with a 1 point win over Chattanooga Brainerd in Class 2-A. 40-39.

Nikolas Wiggins leads the way with 12 points.

Power Center will play East Nashville in the quarterfinals Thursday 3:45 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Jeremy Boyland Jr.
Missing former Tigers football player found
Peggy Jean Brown
Shelby Co restaurant owner indicted on sales tax fraud charges
Autopsy: Memphis rapper Young Dolph suffered nearly 2 dozen gunshot wounds
la nina
Breakdown: Why a La Nina spring could mean an active spring severe weather season
Billy Ray Turner in court
Day 1 of testimony wraps in Billy Ray Turner trial, charged with killing Memphis basketball star Lorenzen Wright

Latest News

Grizzlies rout Pacers as Ja sits out
Grizzlies rout Pacers as Ja sits out
UofM Tigers basketball -- Lester Quinones
March Madness: Memphis Tigers head to NCAA Tournament after 8 years
Jackson State will return for one final Southern Heritage Classic
Southern Heritage Classic organizer sues Jackson State for breach of contract
Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder
Grizzlies get Brooks back in win at OKC