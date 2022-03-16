TN boys state playoffs underway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Boys State High School Basketball Tournament is underway in Murfreesboro.

Memphis Power Center Academy tips it off with a 1 point win over Chattanooga Brainerd in Class 2-A. 40-39.

Nikolas Wiggins leads the way with 12 points.

Power Center will play East Nashville in the quarterfinals Thursday 3:45 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.