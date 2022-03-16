TN boys state playoffs underway
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Boys State High School Basketball Tournament is underway in Murfreesboro.
Memphis Power Center Academy tips it off with a 1 point win over Chattanooga Brainerd in Class 2-A. 40-39.
Nikolas Wiggins leads the way with 12 points.
Power Center will play East Nashville in the quarterfinals Thursday 3:45 p.m.
