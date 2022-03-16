Tennessee comptroller expected to take over Mason this week due to history of financial problems

MASON, Tenn. (WMC) - The fate of the town of Mason, Tennessee may now be in the hands of the state.

This comes after a history of financial problems including an indictment for theft of town funds causing concern Mason could lose out on money from the multi-billion dollar Ford Blue City Oval Megasite being built just a short distance away.

Actions News 5 checked in with Mason residents last week who were split over the request to rescind the town charter.

Now, the comptroller is expected to take over the town by the end of this week.

Last month, Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury Jason Mumpower said the state gave the town of Mason two options when it comes to rescinding their charter.

The town could be governed by the county or be taken over by the state.

All 1,300 Mason residents received a letter from Mumpower earlier this month.

The letter cited the town’s 20-year history of mismanagement of funds, late audits and a loss of major revenue from the closure of CoreCivic prison as to why he wanted Mason to rescind its charter.

Mason Vice-Mayor Virginia Rivers was adamant about keeping their charter and said a lot of the information in the letter wasn’t true.

She went on to say while the town still did have debt, they’ve made improvements and were not in default.

When we reached out to the comptroller’s office Tuesday, we were told they’re expected to take over Mason’s finances by the end of the week but have not officially taken that action yet. More information will be released when they decide to move forward.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.