Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tennessee comptroller expected to take over Mason this week due to history of financial problems

By Talya Faggart
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Tenn. (WMC) - The fate of the town of Mason, Tennessee may now be in the hands of the state.

This comes after a history of financial problems including an indictment for theft of town funds causing concern Mason could lose out on money from the multi-billion dollar Ford Blue City Oval Megasite being built just a short distance away.

Actions News 5 checked in with Mason residents last week who were split over the request to rescind the town charter.

Now, the comptroller is expected to take over the town by the end of this week.

Last month, Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury Jason Mumpower said the state gave the town of Mason two options when it comes to rescinding their charter.

The town could be governed by the county or be taken over by the state.

All 1,300 Mason residents received a letter from Mumpower earlier this month.

The letter cited the town’s 20-year history of mismanagement of funds, late audits and a loss of major revenue from the closure of CoreCivic prison as to why he wanted Mason to rescind its charter.

Mason Vice-Mayor Virginia Rivers was adamant about keeping their charter and said a lot of the information in the letter wasn’t true.

She went on to say while the town still did have debt, they’ve made improvements and were not in default.

When we reached out to the comptroller’s office Tuesday, we were told they’re expected to take over Mason’s finances by the end of the week but have not officially taken that action yet. More information will be released when they decide to move forward.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Jeremy Boyland Jr.
Missing former Tigers football player found
Autopsy: Memphis rapper Young Dolph suffered nearly 2 dozen gunshot wounds
Billy Ray Turner in court
Day 1 of testimony wraps in Billy Ray Turner trial, charged with killing Memphis basketball star Lorenzen Wright
Peggy Jean Brown
Shelby Co restaurant owner indicted on sales tax fraud charges
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent

Latest News

Shots fired at Memphis Police officer
Suspects accused of firing shots at Memphis police officer
Shots fired at Memphis Police officer
Suspects fire at Memphis police officer
West Memphis School Board votes down proposed four-day school week
West Memphis School Board votes down proposed four-day school week
Memphis-Shelby County Schools monitoring ‘3G’ bill