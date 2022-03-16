Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Sandra Bullock says she’s taking a break from acting

Sandra Bullock says she wants to spend more time with her family.
Sandra Bullock says she wants to spend more time with her family.(CNN/Pool)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sandra Bullock is taking a break.

The actress told “Entertainment Tonight” that she is stepping back from acting for a while.

Bullock said she wants to spend more time with her family. She has a 12-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter.

Bullock co-stars in a new movie with Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt called “Lost City” that hits theaters March 25.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Boyland Jr.
Missing former Tigers football player found
Autopsy: Memphis rapper Young Dolph suffered nearly 2 dozen gunshot wounds
Peggy Jean Brown
Shelby Co restaurant owner indicted on sales tax fraud charges
Billy Ray Turner in court
Day 1 of testimony wraps in Billy Ray Turner trial, charged with killing Memphis basketball star Lorenzen Wright
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent

Latest News

The region is part of northern Japan that was devastated by a deadly 9.0 quake and tsunami that...
7.3 magnitude quake hits north Japan, tsunami alert issued
FILE - Howard Schultz speaks at an event to promote his book, 'From the Ground Up,' in Seattle...
Howard Schultz returns to lead Starbucks on interim basis
More Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, saw shells hit several residential...
Russia says Ukraine talks progressing as onslaught continues
A Phoenix area woman named Meghan Reilly is offering hope to cancer survivors by attributing...
Woman given 5% survival rate credits immunotherapy for beating cancer