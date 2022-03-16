Ridgeland lawyer files lawsuit against Vladimir Putin for $10B

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A Ridgeland lawyer is taking the fight to Vladimir Putin in court.

He filed a lawsuit Monday in Madison County Circuit Court seeking $10 billion from the Russian president he dubs a “cowardly bastard.”

The lawsuit charges Putin with negligence, gross negligence, recklessness and intentional war mongering.

Lawyer David Merideth says he’s looking to plant a seed in civil litigation and tie up some of the Russian leader’s money.

According to The List, Putin is worth $70 billion and has “officially disclosed an annual salary of $187,000 as president.”

“I was sitting at my desk minding my own business and this came across the TV and it shows a man telling his 5-year-old daughter goodbye, and she’s a refugee now going to Poland, and he’s staying behind to fight in the war,” Merideth said. “So I guess that’s what really triggered me to want to do something about it.”

He points to what he says have been thousands of Ukrainian deaths, rising gas prices and a Ukrainian electrical grid that is “teetering toward collapse with Putin’s attack on one of Ukraine’s four nuclear power plants. (Chernobyl).”

Meanwhile, Merideth takes notice of the fact that Putin is nowhere near the front lines himself.

“Instead of having a heart and soul, Putin presses on, threatening the use of nuclear weapons,” he wrote. “When in consultation with his advisors, Putin notably keeps his distance, sitting dozens of feet away, separate and alone. Understandably, he fears assassination from within.”

He also blames Putin for gas prices at a record high, due to the ripple effect of his actions.

The defendants in this case are undetermined at this time.

