Police: Deadly crash at Park and Airways

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A crash at Airways Boulevard and Park Avenue left one dead Wednesday afternoon.

Memphis Police responded to the scene after a car crashed into a pole.

One adult was pronounced dead on the scene and one juvenile was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.

At 12:55 pm, officers responded to a crash at Park and Airways. One vehicle struck a pole. An adult was pronounced deceased and a juvenile was xported to LeBonheur in non-critical condition. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 16, 2022

