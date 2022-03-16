Advertise with Us
Police: Deadly crash at Park and Airways
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A crash at Airways Boulevard and Park Avenue left one dead Wednesday afternoon.

Memphis Police responded to the scene after a car crashed into a pole.

One adult was pronounced dead on the scene and one juvenile was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

