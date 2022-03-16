Police: Deadly crash at Park and Airways
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A crash at Airways Boulevard and Park Avenue left one dead Wednesday afternoon.
Memphis Police responded to the scene after a car crashed into a pole.
One adult was pronounced dead on the scene and one juvenile was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.