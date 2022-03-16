Fire crews battle blaze at Memphis waste management service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis fire crews are on the scene of a fire at a commercial building on Chelsea Avenue.

The address, 2605 Chelsea, shows up as Onsite Environmental -- a waste management service.

A large cloud of black smoke was coming from the building when our camera crew arrived on the scene around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

MFD has a command post set up at the corner of Chelsea and Fairfax Street.

We are working to learn of any injuries.

