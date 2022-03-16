Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Fire crews battle blaze at Memphis waste management service

Fire reported on Chelsea Avenue
Fire reported on Chelsea Avenue(Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis fire crews are on the scene of a fire at a commercial building on Chelsea Avenue.

The address, 2605 Chelsea, shows up as Onsite Environmental -- a waste management service.

A large cloud of black smoke was coming from the building when our camera crew arrived on the scene around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

MFD has a command post set up at the corner of Chelsea and Fairfax Street.

We are working to learn of any injuries.

