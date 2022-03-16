Man arrested for aggravated rape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department’s Fugitive Team took a man into custody for an aggravated rape incident in February.

According to an affidavit, on February 2 Glenn Davis forced his way into a woman’s home on Royal Wood Drive. Davis attacked and sexually assaulted the woman.

The report says the woman had an order of protection against Davis dating one day before the incident.

Police identified Davis as potential suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest for aggravated rape, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary and violation of a protection order.

Officers from the department’s fugitive team took Davis into custody on March 15 on North Hollywood Street.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.