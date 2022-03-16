Testimony continues in trial against Billy Ray Turner for Lorenzen Wright’s murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Day two of testimony is underway against the Mid-South man accused of murdering NBA standout, Lorenzen Wright.

Billy Ray Turner Turner is charged with first-degree murder in Wright’s death.

Tuesday kicked off with opening statements and a full day of testimony for the jury with the state calling three witnesses: Wright’s Mother, the nanny, and a Memphis Police detective.

The state says Wright’s ex-wife, Sherra, used Turner and manipulated him to kill Lorenzen. Prosecutors say Sherra was the mastermind of the murder plot and recruited Turner and her cousin Jimmie ‘J’ Martin to help her kill her ex-husband.

During Wednesday’s proceedings, Memphis Police Detective Jesse Browning was up first for questioning by the defense.

Prosecutors also entered 13 pages of texts from Sherra to Martin and Turner as evidence. Another three pages of Facebook messages were entered into evidence as well between Martin and Sherra.

Records presented by Browing show on the night of Wright’s murder, there were calls to and from Martin on Sherra’s phone. He says Sherra also contacted Turner hours after the murder from her son’s cell phone.

