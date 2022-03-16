Advertise with Us
Grizzlies rout Pacers as Ja sits out

Grizzlies rout Pacers as Ja sits out
Grizzlies rout Pacers as Ja sits out
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies in a race for second place in the NBA’s Western Conference.

The Griz go into Tuesday night’s matchup at Indiana tied with Golden State at 47-22 on the season.

The Grizzlies also Without Ja Morant. He’s sitting this one out with lower back soreness.

The only things sore after this one are Pacers necks from watching the Griz whiz by.

It’s textbook basketball all night long, especially on the Fast Break.

38 fast break points for the Griz.

50 Rebounds.

72 points in the Paint.

15 3-pointers.

Demond Bane leads 7 Grizzlies in Double Figures with 21 points.

Grizzlies in a Total Blowout.

Final Score 135-102 After the game, these comments from a Happy Desmond Bane.

“You know, I think we’re trending in the right direction. We’re playing hard, but haven’t played together for the full 48 minutes. Tonight (Tuesday) I think we did a good job moving the ball. Crisp on our rotations, and our assignments defensively. Feels good to get a win and still work to do. Two more on this road trip,” said Bane.

The Grizzlies, now 48-22, next stay on the road at the Atlanta Hawks Friday night.

