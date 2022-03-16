Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
First Alert to a brief break from the rain before the next round moves into the Mid-South

By Ron Childers
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A surge of warm air will stream into the Mid-South tomorrow ahead of a cold front that will move through the area Friday bringing more rain and thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light South wind and overnight lows in the upper 40s to near 50.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms after midnight along with a South wind at 5 to 15 MPH and lows in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with early morning rain, high temperatures in the mid 60s, and lows in the lower 40s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs again in the mid 60s and lows in the lower 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, highs in the lower 70s, and lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the upper 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

