Disney Princess – The Concert coming to the Orpheum April 1

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Disney Princess – The Concert is coming to the Orpheum Theatre April 1st.

The show is a celebration of the most beloved Disney Princess and their timeless songs.

Cast member Arielle Jacobs joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about how the tour has been going so far and what the audience can expect.

“What’s really fun about this show is it’s the best sing-along experience of your life,” Jacobs said.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

