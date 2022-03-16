Contemporary Arts Memphis seeks applicates for free summer fellowship program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Contemporary Arts Memphis (CAM) is looking for applicates for it’s very first summer fellowship program.

Founder Derek Fordour joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to talk about how he hopes the program can create an art community among student artists.

The program is free. Click here if you would like to apply or learn more.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.