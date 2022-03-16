Clouds linger today with fog possible tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An area of low pressure situated just to our east will continue to bring clouds and a stray shower or two possible across the Mid-South today. Patchy fog is possible across the entire Mid-South after midnght. We will briefly dry out tomorrow for Saint Patrick’s Day ahead of our next cold front that moves in Friday.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 20%. High: 69 degrees. Winds: North at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog is possible across the entire Mid-South after midnght. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: South at 5 mph.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy and dry with highs in the low to mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. A cold front will arrive on Friday, which will increase clouds and bring in a few showers. The best chance for storms will be in the morning, but we are not forecasting severe weather. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s with lows near 40 on Friday.

THE WEEKEND: It will be a pleasant weekend with sunny and dry conditions. Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will remain in the 70s at the start of next week. However, a cold front will arrive on Tuesday, which will deliver thunderstorms and a drop in temperatures.

