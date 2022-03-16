Advertise with Us
Clouds linger today, rain returns Friday

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:38 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some areas are waking up to drizzle and a few showers will also be possible this afternoon in northeast Mississippi. Although it will be mostly cloudy, we will at least see some peeks of sunshine in west Tennessee and eastern Arkansas. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s this afternoon.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 20%. High: 69 degrees. Winds: North at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: South at 5 mph.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy and dry with highs in the low to mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. A cold front will arrive on Friday, which will increase clouds and bring in a few showers. The best chance for storms will be in the morning, but we are not forecasting severe weather. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s with lows near 40 on Friday.

THE WEEKEND: It will be a pleasant weekend with sunny and dry conditions. Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will remain in the 70s at the start of next week. However, a cold front will arrive on Tuesday, which will deliver thunderstorms and a drop in temperatures.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

