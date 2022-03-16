Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

CDC: Drug overdose deaths reach record high

There were an estimated 105,000 drug overdose deaths in the 12-month period ending October...
There were an estimated 105,000 drug overdose deaths in the 12-month period ending October 2021, according to preliminary data from the CDC.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Annual drug overdose deaths have reached another record high in the United States.

There were an estimated 105,000 drug overdose deaths in the 12-month period ending October 2021, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

During that period, about two-thirds of the overdose deaths in the U.S. involved synthetic opioids, like fentanyl. It’s a stronger and faster-acting drug than natural opiates.

Over the past two years, the number of overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids has nearly doubled.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Boyland Jr.
Missing former Tigers football player found
Peggy Jean Brown
Shelby Co restaurant owner indicted on sales tax fraud charges
Autopsy: Memphis rapper Young Dolph suffered nearly 2 dozen gunshot wounds
la nina
Breakdown: Why a La Nina spring could mean an active spring severe weather season
Billy Ray Turner in court
Day 1 of testimony wraps in Billy Ray Turner trial, charged with killing Memphis basketball star Lorenzen Wright

Latest News

Beware of fake customer service representatives claiming to work for money transfer apps.
Consumer Crackdown: Scammers target money transfer apps to trick consumers
Glenn Davis
Man arrested for aggravated rape
Police released multiple surveillance photographs of the suspected gunman, including a close-up...
Prosecutors: Suspect played music after homeless shooting
The Fernandina Beach Police Department is warning the public of a dangerous 'Orbeez challenge'...
‘Orbeez challenge’: Police warn public of dangerous social media trend
FILE - In this May 6, 2021, file photo, a group opposing new voter legislation gather outside...
Texas mail ballot rejections soar under new restrictions