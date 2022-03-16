Biden to sign renewed domestic violence law

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will sign a domestic violence law Wednesday that extends protections to victims of domestic and sexual violence.

The president is expected to offer remarks during the signing ceremony in the White House’s East Room, where he will be joined by Attorney General Merrick Garland and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marcia Fudge.

The revived Violence Against Women Act passed as part of a $1.5 trillion government funding package in a rare moment of bipartisan unity in Congress.

The new version is designed to strengthen rape prevention and education efforts as well as training for those in law enforcement and the judicial system.

Biden worked on the original law as a senator.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who also helped write and pass the original bill as a House member in 1994, called it “one of the most important laws passed by Congress in the last 30 years.”

