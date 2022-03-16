7.3-magnitude earthquake hits coast of Japan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A massive 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Namie, Japan, triggering a tsunami advisory in the region.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.3 - 57 km ENE of Namie, Japan https://t.co/amVavuyvwE — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) March 16, 2022

Namie is a small town in Fukushima prefecture.

The earthquake was reported just before 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday, which is around midnight Thursday in Japan. The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake struck about 36 miles below the sea.

According to NBC News: Police said there were no initial reports of injuries or damage, according to local news station NHK Fukushima.

Around two million homes across nine prefectures, including Tokyo, are experiencing blackouts, TEPCO Power Grid reported.

The Japan Meteorological Agency advised residents to stay away from the coast, writing in a tweet: “Keep away from dangerous areas ... with strong shaking.”

