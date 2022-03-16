Advertise with Us
2 deputies wounded during SWAT arrest attempt, suspect dead

The shooting happened as members of a SWAT team tried to arrest a 40-year-old man for investigation of felony assault with a firearm, according to the sheriff. One deputy is expected to survive while the other is in critical condition.(Source: KING via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say two sheriff’s deputies were shot and wounded south of Tacoma, Washington, and a man the deputies had been trying to arrest was shot and killed.

Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer said the shooting happened Tuesday near the community of Spanaway as members of a SWAT team tried to arrest a 40-year-old man for investigation of felony assault with a firearm.

Troyer said in a media briefing Tuesday afternoon that the man fired at deputies and deputies fired back.

Troyer says one deputy was in surgery Tuesday afternoon and is expected to survive while the other deputy was “gravely injured” and in critical condition.

The deputy who is in critical condition is 35 years old and served in the military and the National Guard, Troyer said. His family, including his wife, is at his side in the hospital. He also has a 4-year-old child, KIRO reports.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

