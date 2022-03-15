Advertise with Us
Your First Alert to a rainy night will lead into a drier day tomorrow

Tuesday evening weather update
By Ron Childers
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Low pressure moving east along the Mississippi Delta is driving rain north into the Mid-South tonight, but will gradually diminish by early morning allowing a brief break before our next round of rain later this week.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers along with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower early in the day, a light North wind, and high temperatures in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Southwest wind and lows in the upper 40s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be cloud with rain and a few thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and lows in the lower 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms and high temperatures in the lower 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

