What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means WMC Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Joy and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about 3 spring break events. The Community Spring Fling is happening in the Frayser area Wednesday, March 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Impact Ministries located at 2025 Clifton Avenue. Lily Roze Studios is putting on a Kids Spring Camp from March 14 – 18. It’s for ages 4 to 17. Click here for more information. If your child wants to learn about starting a business, Legacy Impact is putting on a Spring Break Blitz for kids 12 to 18.

Telisa also highlighted a nurse from Memphis doing great work with Nurses with Purpose, an organization who conduct medical mission trips for nurses.

Catch Joy and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

