Toddler shot and killed in Lauderdale Co., TBI investigating

RIPLEY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting Ripley police in the shooting death of a toddler.

District Attorney Mark Davidson says Ripley police responded to a shooting on Monday at the corner of College Street and Maple Avenue.

Police located a 3-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The boy was pronounced deceased.

Davidson says preliminary investigation reveals the child found an unsecured firearm in the home and shot himself.

The DA says TBI has been called to assist in the investigation.

No charges have been filed at this time and the official cause and manner of death is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.