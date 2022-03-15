Showers possible today, climbing temps this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Most of the area is dry this morning with temperatures in the 50s. Showers will be possible this afternoon, but most of the rain will impact north Mississippi and eastern Arkansas south of I-40. It will be cloudy today with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

TODAY: Cloudy. 60% showers. High: 62 degrees. Winds: East at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 30%. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an early morning shower, afternoon highs in the upper 60s, and lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and dry with highs in the low to mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. A cold front will arrive on Friday, which will increase clouds and bring in a few showers. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s with lows near 40.

THE WEEKEND: It will be a pleasant weekend with sunny and dry conditions. Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

