Shelby Co restaurant owner indicted on sales tax fraud charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Shelby County restaurant owner has been indicted on sales tax fraud charges after she allegedly failed to remit all sales tax due by falsifying sales tax returns.

Former owner of Peggy’s Just Heavenly Home Cooking, Peggy Jean Brown, was indicted on February 15 by the Shelby County Grand Jury on one count of tax evasion and one count of submitting false returns.

The Tennessee Department of Revenue says if convicted, Brown could be sentenced to a maximum of two years and fined up to $3,000 for each felony.

“Investigations, such as this one, should warn retailers that failing to properly remit all the sales tax monies they collect is a crime, " Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “The taxes collected from customers are property of the state and local governments at all times. Customers have a right to know that the tax they pay will be remitted to the state and used for public good of all Tennesseans.”

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.