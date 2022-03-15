Risk factors & early warning signs of chronic kidney disease

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - March is National Kidney Awareness Month and a chance to bring awareness to chronic kidney disease.

According to the National Kidney Foundation, 1 in 7 people have chronic kidney disease and do not even know it.

Kathleen Belmonte, Chief Nursing Officer for Fresenius Medical Care North American, and kidney transplant recipient Maria Jimenez joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to talk about the risk factors and the early warning signs.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

