Residency restriction ban headed to Gov. Lee’s desk

(Action News 5)
By Meg Green
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A bill that bans residency requirements for police officers, firefighters and emergency medical personnel in Tennessee is headed to Governor Bill Lee’s desk for his signature.

Senate Bill 29, sponsored by State Sen. Brian Kelsey (R-Germantown) allows first responders to live wherever they choose. The State House of Representatives voted to agree to the Senate version Monday.

“With this law, I believe Memphis could quickly hire a hundred new police officers,” said Kelsey in a press release.

Governor Lee is expected to sign the bill.

SB 29 excludes Hamilton County first responders.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

