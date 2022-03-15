Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Redevelopment for Uptown and College Park begins

By Briseida Holguin
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Big announcement for residents who live in the Uptown and College Park neighborhood, specifically those in Memphis Housing Authority properties.

A $70 million redevelopment project is underway in the Uptown and College Park properties in Memphis.

“We are extremely happy to be able to make it to this point, to have our ground breaking event today. We started this process in 2018 when we recognized that our developments needed a good bit of TLC,” said Memphis Housing Authority CEO Dexter Washington.

The investment will rehabilitate 472 units inside and out. It will address the need for more modern, efficient and affordable rental opportunities in neighborhood.

Renovations include kitchen and bathroom updates, appliance replacements, and improved accessibility.

Residents were extremely concerned when they first learned they would have to move out during the process, that announcement came in December.

Washington says the department has been able to relocate many of those residents.

“So far in our first phase of relocation which was 149 families, we’ve relocated about 117 families with 32 more to go, a lot of the folks in the senior development we were fortunate enough to make some connections with other senior housing facilities,” said Washington.

Snyder, the construction company doing the renovations says their goal is to complete two units a day.

Washington says they hope to move some residents back in by the end of May.

City councilwoman Cheyenne Johnson called the start of the redevelopment a historic event.

“At a time when rent is escalating so high that they have a place to be,” said Johnson.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

