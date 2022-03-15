Opening statements begin in Billy Ray Turner’s trial for murder of Lorenzen Wright

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A jury was seated as opening arguments began Tuesday for the trial of a Mid-South man accused of murdering NBA star Lorenzen Wright. All 15 jurors were sequestered before proceedings got underway.

Billy Ray Turner, who pleaded not guilty, has been in jail since 2017 in connection to Wright’s murder.

He’s charged with first-degree murder, criminal attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in Wright’s 2010 shooting death.

It’s a case that took years to solve.

In the end, Turner and Wright’s ex-wife, Sherra Wright, were both indicted for his murder suspected of working together to kill the basketball star.

Chief Prosecutor Paul Hagerman shared audio with the jury of a 911 call made at the time of Wright’s death. He says two male voices can be heard with multiple gunshots heard in the background.

