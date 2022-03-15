Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
‘Normal aging’ or early Alzheimer’s disease?

Alzheimer’s Association raises awareness on Mild Cognitive Impairment
By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Alzheimer’s Association is drawing attention to Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) which can be challenging for physicians to diagnose and treat.

“About one in seven Americans age 60 and older have MCI,” Morgan Daven said, Vice President of Health Systems for the Alzheimer’s Association. “It’s an important issue to know about because in some cases, MCI can progress to dementia.”

Daven joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the findings of the 2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures annual report and the barriers faced by physicians.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

