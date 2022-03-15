Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Memphis business empowering women though art

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis-based business in using art to empower women and to give back.

Lindsey and Kristen Archer, owners of Archd, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to talk about how they got started.

From coffee cups to book ends, the sisters create collections that highlight women that inspire them.

“We choose women who share our values,” Kristen Archer said. “Women who believe in equality and reproductive freedom. We also give back a percentage of our sales to organization that focus on empowering women, uplifting the black community and/or supporting the arts.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

