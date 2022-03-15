Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Marvel debuts trailer for first Muslim superhero ‘Ms. Marvel’

“Ms. Marvel” is set to debut on Disney+ this summer. (Source: Marvel Entertainment)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Marvel is introducing its first Muslim superhero on screen.

“Ms. Marvel” is set to debut on Disney+ this summer.

The character, Kamala Khan, was introduced in comics in 2013 before getting her own series the next year.

Kamala, played by Iman Vellani, is a Muslim, Pakistani-American high school student from New Jersey.

The new series appears to be her origin story, in which she envisions herself as a version of Captain Marvel. The trailer doesn’t show how she gets her powers or their extent, but she describes them as “cosmic.”

“Ms. Marvel” starts streaming June 8.

Kamala Khan will also appear in the movie “The Marvels,” which comes out next year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolly Parton said she wanted to be withdrawn from consideration into the Rock & Roll Hall of...
Dolly Parton withdraws name from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame consideration
Billy Ray Turner, who is charged in the death of former NBA star Lorenzen Wright, appears in...
Jury seated in Billy Ray Turner trial, charged with murdering Lorenzen Wright
ESPN reported that after breaking his hip last month, Hall “had severe health complications...
WWE: Former pro wrestler Scott Hall has died
‘That’s what dads do’: US man goes to Ukraine for daughter
Jackson State will return for one final Southern Heritage Classic
Southern Heritage Classic organizer sues Jackson State for breach of contract

Latest News

President Joe Biden signed the $1.5 trillion Consolidated Appropriations Act into law Tuesday...
Biden signs budget bill with Ukraine aid but no virus cash
Prime ministers of Poland, Slovenia and Czech Republic are to meet Zelensky in Kyiv.
EU leaders travel to Ukraine as attacks continue
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the Cross Hall of the White House, Feb. 25, 2022, in...
White House: Biden will travel to Europe for Ukraine talks
A local resident searches for his belongings in an apartment building after it was hit by...
Russia steps up bombardment of Kyiv; civilians flee Mariupol