Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

March Madness: Memphis Tigers head to NCAA Tournament after 8 years

By Talya Faggart
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - March Madness for your Memphis Tigers as they prepare to head to the NCAA tournament Tuesday afternoon.

The Memphis Tigers are returning to the tournament for the first time in eight years marking the end of an NCAA Tournament dry spell.

Making it to the big dance is a special feeling, especially for some of the seniors on the team.

Seniors like Memphis Native Tyler Harris say they didn’t get the seed they wanted but it’s still a great feeling to have the opportunity to play.

Head Coach Penny Hardaway’s goal was to bring Memphis basketball back to the nationally prominent program it’s been historically. The Tigers’ return to the tournament marks a major success for the program.

The Tigers are in the same bracket as the number one overall seed, Gonzaga.

The 9th seed Tigers will play 8th seed Boise StateThursday in Portland.

There are two ways you can celebrate with the Tigers.

There will be a sendoff Tuesday at the Laurie Walton center at 1:15 p.m. and there will be a watch party at the UC Theater on Thursday. Doors will open 30 minutes before the game.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Dolly Parton said she wanted to be withdrawn from consideration into the Rock & Roll Hall of...
Dolly Parton withdraws name from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame consideration
Billy Ray Turner, who is charged in the death of former NBA star Lorenzen Wright, appears in...
Jury seated in Billy Ray Turner trial, charged with murdering Lorenzen Wright
‘That’s what dads do’: US man goes to Ukraine for daughter
Jackson State will return for one final Southern Heritage Classic
Southern Heritage Classic organizer sues Jackson State for breach of contract
Devarjaye Daniel sworn in as honorary Memphis police officer
10-year-old diagnosed with terminal cancer gets sworn in as honorary Memphis police officer

Latest News

Memphis Tigers Women's Basketball
Mid-South women’s colleges get bids to the NCAA Tournament
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
Tennessee punches its ticket winning SEC Tournament
Memphis Tigers NCAA Tournament
March Madness: Memphis Tigers head to NCAA Tournament after 8 years
UofM Tigers basketball -- Lester Quinones
Memphis Tigers return to NCAA tournament for first time in eight years