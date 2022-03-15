March Madness: Memphis Tigers head to NCAA Tournament after 8 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - March Madness for your Memphis Tigers as they prepare to head to the NCAA tournament Tuesday afternoon.

The Memphis Tigers are returning to the tournament for the first time in eight years marking the end of an NCAA Tournament dry spell.

Making it to the big dance is a special feeling, especially for some of the seniors on the team.

Seniors like Memphis Native Tyler Harris say they didn’t get the seed they wanted but it’s still a great feeling to have the opportunity to play.

Head Coach Penny Hardaway’s goal was to bring Memphis basketball back to the nationally prominent program it’s been historically. The Tigers’ return to the tournament marks a major success for the program.

The Tigers are in the same bracket as the number one overall seed, Gonzaga.

The 9th seed Tigers will play 8th seed Boise StateThursday in Portland.

There are two ways you can celebrate with the Tigers.

There will be a sendoff Tuesday at the Laurie Walton center at 1:15 p.m. and there will be a watch party at the UC Theater on Thursday. Doors will open 30 minutes before the game.

