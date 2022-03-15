Man dies in hospital after shooting at Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating an overnight shooting after a man fatally shot early Tuesday at a gas station.

Investigators say the fatal shots were fired just before 2 a.m. at the Marathon gas station on Lamar Avenue.

The man was rushed to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time.

If you have any details regarding this shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

