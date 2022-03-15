Former Memphis Tigers football player reported missing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former football player at the University of Memphis is missing.

Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw him Sunday around 10 p.m. driving a 2005 gray Nissan Altima with Tennessee tag BDN9051.

Boyland, who is from Memphis, currently plays football for Coahoma Community College in Clarksdale, Mississippi. He was home for spring break, according to the police report.

Other area police departments in the area were also notified of Boyland’s disappearance. According to the West Memphis Police Department, Boyland was wearing dark gray shorts and a navy blue hoodie.

Memphis police checked with CCC campus security who said neither Boyland nor his vehicle were on campus Tuesday.

Police say Boyland has no history of mental illness or medical conditions.

The 2021 UofM football roster listed Boyland as a linebacker from Bartlett, Tennessee.

