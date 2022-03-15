Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Former Memphis Tigers football player reported missing

Jeremy Boyland Jr.
Jeremy Boyland Jr.(West Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former football player at the University of Memphis is missing.

Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw him Sunday around 10 p.m. driving a 2005 gray Nissan Altima with Tennessee tag BDN9051.

Boyland, who is from Memphis, currently plays football for Coahoma Community College in Clarksdale, Mississippi. He was home for spring break, according to the police report.

Other area police departments in the area were also notified of Boyland’s disappearance. According to the West Memphis Police Department, Boyland was wearing dark gray shorts and a navy blue hoodie.

Memphis police checked with CCC campus security who said neither Boyland nor his vehicle were on campus Tuesday.

Police say Boyland has no history of mental illness or medical conditions.

The 2021 UofM football roster listed Boyland as a linebacker from Bartlett, Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Dolly Parton said she wanted to be withdrawn from consideration into the Rock & Roll Hall of...
Dolly Parton withdraws name from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame consideration
ESPN reported that after breaking his hip last month, Hall “had severe health complications...
WWE: Former pro wrestler Scott Hall has died
Billy Ray Turner, who is charged in the death of former NBA star Lorenzen Wright, appears in...
Jury seated in Billy Ray Turner trial, charged with murdering Lorenzen Wright
Billy Ray Turner in court
LIVE: Opening statements end in trial for murder of Lorenzen Wright, first witness takes the stand
Jackson State will return for one final Southern Heritage Classic
Southern Heritage Classic organizer sues Jackson State for breach of contract

Latest News

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Toddler shot and killed in Lauderdale Co., TBI investigating
Autopsy: Memphis rapper Young Dolph suffered nearly 2 dozen gunshot wounds
Billy Ray Turner in court
LIVE: Opening statements end in trial for murder of Lorenzen Wright, first witness takes the stand
Memphis Police Department
Man dies in hospital after shooting at Memphis gas station