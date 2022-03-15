Experts offer practical ways to save money at the gas pump

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With gas prices soaring, you’ve probably wondered how you can save money at the pump.

Experts say there are some practical ways to save right now.

You can start by changing certain driving habits.

Take aggressive driving, for instance.

Megan Cooper with AAA Tennessee says aggressive driving like speeding, accelerating rapidly and braking lowers your gas mileage.

“In general, aggressive drivers are going to get a little worse fuel economy than that of conservative drivers,” said Megan Cooper, AAA Tennessee. “Not only will conservative driving keep you a little bit safer on the roadway, but it can help you ultimately save a little bit at the pump as well.”

FuelEconomy.gov lets you calculate those savings by using current gas prices in your area.

By avoiding aggressive driving, drivers in Tennessee could save the equivalent of $0.41 to $1.64 per gallon, according to FuelEconomy.gov.

Experts say drivers can also save the equivalent of $0.29 to $0.57 per gallon by sticking to the speed limit on the highway. They say gas mileage usually decreases rapidly at speeds over 50 mph.

Experts at FuelEconomy.gov say there are some other ways drivers can save money.

For instance, making sure your tires are properly inflated could save the equivalent of $0.02 per gallon.

Keeping your engine properly tuned could save you the equivalent of $0.16 per gallon.

Using your car manufacturer’s recommended grade of motor oil could save you the equivalent of $0.08 per gallon.

Removing excess weight from your car could save you the equivalent of $0.04 per gallon.

Cooper says drivers should also avoid excessive idling and should consider combining errands into one trip.

“When you’re thinking about your daily commute, some ways to help save a little bit of money at the pump are really to sit down and think about when and how you’re driving,” said Cooper.

Cooper says drivers should also consider joining a fuel rewards savings program like those offered at Kroger or Walmart and should pay in cash when possible. Some gas stations offer a cash discount.

“Even though we can’t control the price we see at the gas pump, there are some things that we can do as drivers to help us save a little bit of money with our driving habits and with our fueling habits,” Cooper said.

