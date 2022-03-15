Cloudy with periods of showers today followed by a dry and warmer pattern

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain will slowly move through the Lower Mississippi Valley today. Widespread rain will likely remained confined to North Mississippi this afternoon, but a few showers could drift north of the state line later this afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts will range from 0.5 inch to roughly 1 inch for the areas that do see rain today. Areas north of Memphis may not see little if any rain at all. The majority of rain will move out of the region by Wednesday morning.

TODAY: Cloudy. 60% showers. High: 62 degrees. Winds: East at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 30%. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will start off with some clouds and a few sprinkles possible, then it will becoming partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s, and lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and dry with highs in the low to mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. A cold front will arrive on Friday, which will increase clouds and bring in a few showers. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s with lows near 40.

THE WEEKEND: It will be a pleasant weekend with sunny and dry conditions. Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Sunday (First Day of Spring) will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

