Cash reward offered for suspect in crash injuring Bartlett officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Bartlett Police Department is offering to pay cash for help in a case involving an incident that injured an officer.

Police say the driver of a black Dodge Charger with a temporary tag reading QDXPL39 hit a Bartlett officer Thursday.

The car has a big dent on the back of the passenger side and white paint on the driver’s side door.

BPD is urging anyone that has information to call 901-385-5565 or 901-382-MONY.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.