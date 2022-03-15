Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Cash reward offered for suspect in crash injuring Bartlett officer

Black Dodge Charger used in crash injuring Bartlett police officer(Bartlett Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Bartlett Police Department is offering to pay cash for help in a case involving an incident that injured an officer.

Police say the driver of a black Dodge Charger with a temporary tag reading QDXPL39 hit a Bartlett officer Thursday.

The car has a big dent on the back of the passenger side and white paint on the driver’s side door.

BPD is urging anyone that has information to call 901-385-5565 or 901-382-MONY.

