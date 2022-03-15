Cash reward offered for suspect in crash injuring Bartlett officer
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Bartlett Police Department is offering to pay cash for help in a case involving an incident that injured an officer.
Police say the driver of a black Dodge Charger with a temporary tag reading QDXPL39 hit a Bartlett officer Thursday.
The car has a big dent on the back of the passenger side and white paint on the driver’s side door.
BPD is urging anyone that has information to call 901-385-5565 or 901-382-MONY.
