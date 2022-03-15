Breakdown: Why a La Nina spring could mean an active spring severe weather season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are quickly approaching the spring severe weather season. Historical data shows, La Nina can have a big influence on the Spring severe weather season in the United States. The influence of La Nina is not a good one on severe weather. which is the months of March, April, & May for the Mid-South although we can see severe weather year round.

In a La Nina spring season, there is a significant higher frequency of hailstorms and tornado events. Unfortunately, the highest frequency is found in the southern and southeastern parts of the United States.

The reason why why there are more tornadic weather during a La Nina spring has a lot to do with the weather pattern. The pattern promotes high-pressure system in the North Pacific. This usually means, pressure drop over western Canada and the northwestern United States. This can result in frequent cold fronts, which move from western Canada down towards the south-central United States. Right over the southern US, cold fronts bring down cold air that meet up warm moist air coming up from the Gulf of Mexico. The pattern and a shift in the jet stream, can produce a combination of a lot of energy to fuel storms and wind energy for the storms to become severe and tornadic.

From 1954 to 2014 the top 5 most active tornado years, 4 were La Nina years.

