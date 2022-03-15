Blue Oval City construction begins in Haywood County

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Construction for Blue Oval City, Ford’s next mass electric vehicle manufacturing plant, officially gets underway this week. It’s the start of a multi-year project that will bring thousands of jobs to West Tennessee.

The first dirt for the $5.6 billion project in Haywood County, Tennessee is slated to be moved Tuesday.

The Megasite Authority of West Tennessee approved Ford’s site plan last week.

The board still has to approve the site plan for SK Innovations, the South Korean battery maker that will also be on the Blue Oval campus, but they’ll be breaking ground for the project Tuesday.

Jeff Huffman, the Tipton County Mayor, sits on the board. He says the overall plan is exciting to see.

“Their building is between two-thirds and three-quarters of a mile long,” said Huffman. “We’ve never seen a plant like this anywhere in West Tennessee. So, it’s extremely impressive.”

Huffman also says Ford has made a promise to be environmentally conscious and plans to be carbon neutral when they start in May 2025.

Blue Oval will employ nearly 6,000 people in addition to the 18,000 to 22,000 construction workers and support staff who will help build it.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.