Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Blue Oval City construction begins in Haywood County

By Talya Faggart
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Construction for Blue Oval City, Ford’s next mass electric vehicle manufacturing plant, officially gets underway this week. It’s the start of a multi-year project that will bring thousands of jobs to West Tennessee.

The first dirt for the $5.6 billion project in Haywood County, Tennessee is slated to be moved Tuesday.

The Megasite Authority of West Tennessee approved Ford’s site plan last week.

The board still has to approve the site plan for SK Innovations, the South Korean battery maker that will also be on the Blue Oval campus, but they’ll be breaking ground for the project Tuesday.

Jeff Huffman, the Tipton County Mayor, sits on the board. He says the overall plan is exciting to see.

“Their building is between two-thirds and three-quarters of a mile long,” said Huffman. “We’ve never seen a plant like this anywhere in West Tennessee. So, it’s extremely impressive.”

Huffman also says Ford has made a promise to be environmentally conscious and plans to be carbon neutral when they start in May 2025.

Blue Oval will employ nearly 6,000 people in addition to the 18,000 to 22,000 construction workers and support staff who will help build it.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Dolly Parton said she wanted to be withdrawn from consideration into the Rock & Roll Hall of...
Dolly Parton withdraws name from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame consideration
Billy Ray Turner, who is charged in the death of former NBA star Lorenzen Wright, appears in...
Jury seated in Billy Ray Turner trial, charged with murdering Lorenzen Wright
‘That’s what dads do’: US man goes to Ukraine for daughter
Jackson State will return for one final Southern Heritage Classic
Southern Heritage Classic organizer sues Jackson State for breach of contract
Devarjaye Daniel sworn in as honorary Memphis police officer
10-year-old diagnosed with terminal cancer gets sworn in as honorary Memphis police officer

Latest News

Legislation could change control of Germantown Elementary, Middle, High School
Legislation could change control of Germantown Elementary, Middle, High School
Senate plans to revive postpartum Medicaid coverage bill
Residency restriction ban headed to Gov. Lee’s desk
Redevelopment for Uptown and College Park begins