Billy Ray Turner Trial: Jury hears opening statements, victim’s mother testifies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Opening statements have been made in the trial of Billy Ray Turner. Turner is charged in the murder of Memphian and professional basketball player Lorenzen Wright.

The state said Turner was manipulated and used by Wright’s ex-wife, Sherra Wright, to kill Lorenzen. The jury had a full day of testimony Tuesday. The state called three witnesses: Wright’s mother, Sherra Wright’s cousin and nanny, and a Memphis Police detective.

Twelve years after Wright’s death his mother, Deborah Marion, was the first witness called to the stand.

“That’s my baby,” Marion wept as the prosecution showed her a picture of Lorenzen Wright and asked her to identify him.

Investigators said Wright was killed in the early hours of July 19, 2010. When Marion reported Wright missing more than a week later to Collierville Police phone records showed his last call was to Germantown 911.

Tuesday the jury heard the 911 call to Germantown Police the night he died.

Chief Prosecutor Paul Hagerman said you hear two people in the call. He says Wright is one of them and the killer is the other. Then about a dozen gun shots are heard before the line cuts off seconds later.

Hagerman in his opening statements said Germantown Police did nothing to follow up on that call until Marion reported her son missing. He said that negligence gave the those who did it nine days to cover-up the murder and contributed it becoming one of the most publicized cold cases in Shelby County.

Hagerman said Wright was lured from his home in Atlanta to come back to Memphis. Marion said she never saw Wright on his last trip to Memphis and got worried when he wasn’t answering this phone.

“I asked [his daughter] has she heard from her daddy and she said no grandma I called him five times and I said your grandma is going to be on the news tonight because I’m calling the police this isn’t right,” Marion said.

Hagerman told the jury Wright’s ex wife Sherra Wright was the mastermind of the murder plot against Wright, and recruited Turner, who the prosecution said was her yardman and romantic interest, and her cousin Jimmie ‘J’ Martin to help her carry out the crime. Martin is currently in prison for killing his fiancé.

In 2012, investigators say Martin told them about the murder of Wright naming himself, Sherra Wright and Turner as co-conspirators, and told them where the gun was, which was recovered in 2017 shortly before Turner and Sherra Wright’s arrests.

Hagerman showed the jury that gun Tuesday.

“This was never supposed to be found. This is the gun that killed Lorenzen Wright,” Hagerman said. “Billy Turner was someone Sherra Wright could use and manipulate.”

Turner’s lawyer, John Perry, said Turner had his own yard business and was a churchgoer.

Perry said Martin spun his statements to get a lenient sentence since he was awaiting sentencing on a separate charge when he talked to investigators about Wright’s murder.

“Let me get that out there when Billy was 20 he went to jail,” Perry said. “He did his time, served his year and a half and has lived his life straight as an arrow.”

Late in the afternoon the state called Claudia Robinson to the stand who is Sherra’s cousin and nanny. She said she heard Sherra talking about Wright having a hit on her to Turner and Martin several times.

“[Sherra Wright] said it’s him or me. He has a hit on me he has to be gone,” Robinson said.

Robinson said she does not believe Wright ever had a hit on his ex-wife. However, Robinson never reported the conversations to the police.

“You said [Wright] was like a brother to you but you never described this conversation regarding a murder to police from 2010 to 2017 did you,” Perry asked Robinson during cross examination.

“Of course I didn’t,” Robinson said.

During her testimony Robinson said she feared for her life and the life of her unborn child and did not go to the police.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.