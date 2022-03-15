Best Life: Correcting heart valve disease with one minimally invasive procedure

CINCINNATI, Ohio. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Each of us have four heart valves that keep our blood circulating in the right direction. If those valves don’t work properly, blood flow is restricted, which can lead to heart failure, blood clots, and stroke. For the first time in the U.S., surgeons have replaced three ailing heart valves in one minimally invasive procedure.

People with heart valve disease may have hardened or leaking valves, and feel fine, at first but, eventually, they may have shortness of breath, fatigue, lightheadedness, or even chest pains. Surgeons have used endoscopic procedures to repair one, or even two valves but, three has traditionally been an open procedure.

“It’s a major surgery, not only because of the central incision, but because we need a cardiopulmonary bypass, and we need to arrest the heart to work inside the heart,” said Cardiac surgeon, Dr. Tommaso Hinna Danesi.

For the first time in the U.S., Dr. Hinna Danesi has operated on three valves through a one-inch incision, replacing a patient’s aortic and mitral valves, and repairing her tricuspid valve. Doctors say the endoscopic approach reduced the surgical time by as much as 50% and allowed them to keep the patients’ hearts beating during surgery.

“If you think, to an elderly and fragile patient, more gentle surgical access might be the difference between being alive or dead from an operation. So, it’s a big advantage,” said Danesi.

Sixty-three-year-old Karyn Russell was a recent patient and was discharged from the hospital a week after surgery. Russell is a grandmother and special education teacher and has since returned to the classroom.

Heart valve disease can have a congenital cause or can be caused by infection or degeneration over time.

Contributors to this news report include: Cyndy McGrath, Producer; Kirk Manson, Videographer; Roque Correa, Editor.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.